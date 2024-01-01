$11,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda Civic
Coupe DX 5sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
159,340KM
Used
VIN 2HGFG1A36AH001592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 159,340 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
