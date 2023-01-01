Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX 350

75,324 KM

Details

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

6A

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX 350

6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10238834
  • Stock #: 1UTNA29070
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA8AC029070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,478 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 45,256 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX Elite...
 119,820 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory