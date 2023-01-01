2010 Lexus RX 350

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 3 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10238834

10238834 Stock #: 1UTNA29070

1UTNA29070 VIN: 2T2BK1BA8AC029070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 75,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.