2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,413KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895745
  • Stock #: 20198758A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV7AW148361
Exterior Colour
EBONY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2010 Nissan Rogue is for sale today. Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 156,413 kms. It's wicked black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

