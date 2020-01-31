MINT 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STi! Only 150000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- heated seats
- A/C
- cruise control
- power windows
- power locks
AND SO MUCH MORE!
- Safety
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Rear Window Wiper
- High intensity discharge headlights
- Trim
- Leather upholstery
- Leather shift knob
- Powertrain
- Limited Slip Differential
- Convenience
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Suspension
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Electronic stability
- MP3 decoder
- Radio data system
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
