2010 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI Hatchback

2010 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI Hatchback

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4624749
  • Stock #: P819008
  • VIN: jf1gr8h69al819008
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black Pearl [black]
Interior Colour
Anthracite Black W/alcantara Leather Seat Trim [b
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
MINT 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STi! Only 150000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- heated seats

- A/C

- cruise control

- power windows

- power locks



AND SO MUCH MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carproof report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down

