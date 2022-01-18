Menu
2010 Subaru Legacy

126,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

3.6 R

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

126,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8141392
  • Stock #: P225988
  • VIN: 4S3BMJG60A2225988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/premium Cloth Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION 2010 Subaru Legacy! Only 126000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- power options

- heated seats

- bluetooth

- sunroof

- air conditioning



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

