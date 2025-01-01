$4,680+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
BC LOCAL/ AIR CONDITION
2010 Toyota Matrix
BC LOCAL/ AIR CONDITION
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$4,680
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UH-5493
- Mileage 218,247 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 TOYOTA MATRIX
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Air Condition
- Power Window& Locks
- Climate Control
- FM/AM Radio
- CD Player
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From UC Auto
Email UC Auto
UC Auto
Call Dealer
236-877-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
236-877-4881