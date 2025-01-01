Menu
2010 TOYOTA MATRIX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND  MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2010 Toyota Matrix

218,247 KM

$4,680

+ taxes & licensing
Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$4,680

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA MATRIX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND  MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters

Exterior

Tonneau Cover
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors

Interior

REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
aux input jack
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

Seating

Driver seat back pocket

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
water & outside temp
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

