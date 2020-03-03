Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4782768
  • Stock #: F032903
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV0AW032903
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic [silver]
Interior Colour
Ash W/full Fabric Seat Trim [grey]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
MINT 2010 Toyota Rav4 4x4! Only 104000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- A/C

- power windows

- power locks

- automatic transmission

- traction control

- cruise control



AND LOTS MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

