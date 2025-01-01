Menu
2011 ASTON MARTIN V8 VANTAGE S

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, CARBON PKG

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Parking Sensor

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- B&O Sound System

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

17,000 KM

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Sportshift S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

12781283

2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Sportshift S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,000KM
VIN SCFEKBDL8BGC15351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC2-7407B
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 ASTON MARTIN V8 VANTAGE S

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, CARBON PKG

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Parking Sensor

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- B&O Sound System

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Front Floor Mats
Pwr windows
Air conditioning w/automatic temp control

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Side impact door beams

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body color front/rear bumpers

Convenience

Projector beam halogen headlights

Comfort

Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering column

Additional Features

BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP
Body-Side Moldings
Clear Tail Lamps
iPod Integration
LED map lights
Alcantara Headlining
3.91 Rear Axle Ratio
Stainless steel exhaust w/active bypass valves
4-wheel anti-lock braking system w/electronic brakeforce distribution & emergency brake assist
Positive torque control (PTC)
Battery disconnect switch
Head & thorax side impact airbags
P235/40ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza front tires
P275/35ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza rear tires
LED indicators
side lamps & brake lights
Pwr sport bucket seats w/manual lumbar
Center armrest w/storage & cup holder
Glass & polished stainless steel Emotion Control Unit (ECU) engine starting system
Aluminum-faced organic electroluminescent instrumentation -inc: trip computer
Piano black facia trim & iridium center console finish
Driver/passenger visor vanity mirrors
4.7L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine -inc: resonance induction system
variable inlet camshaft timing
7-speed Sportshift II automated manual transmission
Push-button ignition w/clear glass button
4-wheel double wishbone independent suspension w/coil springs -inc: aluminum dampers
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: radial-mounted 4-piston monobloc calipers
Positive torque control
AM/FM/MP3/WMA/WAF stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: USB input
160W Aston Martin sound system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$64,995

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage