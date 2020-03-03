Menu
2011 Audi A8

L 4.2 Premium

2011 Audi A8

L 4.2 Premium

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759878
  • Stock #: F004361
  • VIN: WAUTVAFD4BN004361
Exterior Colour
Phantom Black Pearl Effect [black]
Interior Colour
Titanium Grey W/premium Valetta Leather Seat Upho
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STUNNING 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 Premium Quattro Sedan! Only 130000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- dual sunroofs

- rearview camera

- parking sensors

- rear DVD entertainment

- heated seats

- cooled seats

- heated rear seats

- cooled rear seats

- massage seats front and rear

- power trunk



AND TONS MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
  • Rear dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Genuine wood console insert
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Remote CD player
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • HVAC memory
  • Head restraints memory
  • Power adjustable front head restraints
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear window blind
  • DVD-Audio
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Seatbelt memory
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Door auto-latch
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto-levelling suspension
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Power 2nd row moonroof
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
  • CD-MP3 decoder
  • Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

