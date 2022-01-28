$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2011 BMW X6
xDrive35i
Location
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
86,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252259
- Stock #: PX05706
- VIN: 5UXFG2C51BLX05706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic [black]
- Interior Colour Black W/nevada Leather Upholstery [black]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
Vehicle Description
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Keyless Entry
- Memory Driver Seat
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Power Tailgate
AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7