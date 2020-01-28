Menu
2011 Chrysler 300C

4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan

2011 Chrysler 300C

4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4549614
  • Stock #: F612325
  • VIN: 2C3CK6CT3BH612325
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat [white]
Interior Colour
Dark Frost Beige/light Frost Beige W/luxury Leath
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STUNNING 2011 Chrysler 300C AWD! Only 176000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- automatic headlights

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth

- cruise control

- heated seat



AND LOTS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
  • Genuine wood console insert
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood dashboard insert
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Pedal memory
  • Audio memory
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Rear window blind
  • DVD-Audio
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Auto high-beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

