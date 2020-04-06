2011 Dodge Journey

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Driver Vanity Mirrors

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Diameter of tires: 16.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Audio system memory card slot

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Clock: In-radio display

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Leg Room: 853 mm

Fuel Capacity: 78 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1036 mm

Front Hip Room: 1367 mm

Front Leg Room: 1036 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2270 kg

Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L

Overall Height: 1692 mm

Overall Length: 4887 mm

Overall Width: 1834 mm

Rear Head Room: 1013 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm

Wheelbase: 2891 mm

Curb Weight: 1722 kg

Stability control with anti-roll control

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Keyless ignition & door entry

