2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,260KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4833426
  • Stock #: P529812A
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB4BT529812
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2011 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 179,260 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver Vanity Mirrors
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 78 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1367 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2270 kg
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L
  • Overall Height: 1692 mm
  • Overall Length: 4887 mm
  • Overall Width: 1834 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2891 mm
  • Curb Weight: 1722 kg
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Keyless ignition & door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

