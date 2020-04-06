5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
+ taxes & licensing
Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2011 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 179,260 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9