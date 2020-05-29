Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,267KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048577
  • Stock #: P795695A
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG2BT536503
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2011 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 169,267 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 78 L
  • Curb Weight: 1772 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1367 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L
  • Overall Height: 1692 mm
  • Overall Length: 4887 mm
  • Overall Width: 1834 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2891 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2483 kg
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Keyless ignition & door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2017 Mazda Miata MX-...
 13,400 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Grand Cher...
 267,319 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 52,472 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory