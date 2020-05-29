+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2011 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 169,267 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles. o~o
