2011 Ford F-150

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Profile: 75 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features Front Ventilated disc brakes

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Wheel Diameter: 17

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

1st row curtain head airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1041 mm

Front Leg Room: 1052 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Max cargo capacity: 493 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1674 mm

Overall Width: 2012 mm

Front Hip Room: 1537 mm

