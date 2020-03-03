Menu
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$10,000

  • 197,238KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4759671
  • Stock #: 20206829A
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM1BKE03092
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is for sale today. Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This pickup has 197,238 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Profile: 75
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • 1st row curtain head airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1041 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1052 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Max cargo capacity: 493 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1674 mm
  • Overall Width: 2012 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1537 mm

