5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is for sale today. Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This pickup has 197,238 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
