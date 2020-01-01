Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Accord

EX

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4500990
  2. 4500990
  3. 4500990
  4. 4500990
  5. 4500990
  6. 4500990
  7. 4500990
  8. 4500990
  9. 4500990
  10. 4500990
  11. 4500990
  12. 4500990
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500990
  • Stock #: F803475
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F77BA803475
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
MINT 2011 Honda Accord EX Sedan! Only 110000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- A/C

- sunroof

- heated seats

- cruise control

- Bluetooth

- automatic transmission

- automatic headlights



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 74,000 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 328i xDrive
 118,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 99,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message