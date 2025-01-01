Menu
2011 HONDA CR-V SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2011 Honda CR-V

213,100 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

12378606

2011 Honda CR-V

SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,100KM
VIN 5J6RE4H73BL822224

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,100 KM

2011 HONDA CR-V SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
digital trip meter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Upper & lower glove compartments
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
RealTime 4-wheel drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights

Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
17 5-spoke alloy wheels

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2011 Honda CR-V