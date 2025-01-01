Menu
2011 HONDA CR-V 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Air Condition

- Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Used
108,563KM
VIN 5J6RE4H32BL808814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA CR-V 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Air Condition

- Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
digital trip meter
aux input jack
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
RealTime 4-wheel drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Media / Nav / Comm

160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
WMA/MP3 playback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

