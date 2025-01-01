Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 HONDA ODYSSEY EX-L</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3100$, BC LOCAL, SERVICE RECORD</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Sliding Door</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Rear Entertainment System</p><p>- Power Seats</p><p>- Rear Climate Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744843499678_8348067954355706 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2011 Honda Odyssey

142,174 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/RES/ CLENA TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

Watch This Vehicle
12423183

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/RES/ CLENA TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12423183
  2. 12423183
  3. 12423183
  4. 12423183
  5. 12423183
  6. 12423183
  7. 12423183
  8. 12423183
  9. 12423183
  10. 12423183
  11. 12423183
  12. 12423183
  13. 12423183
  14. 12423183
  15. 12423183
  16. 12423183
  17. 12423183
  18. 12423183
  19. 12423183
  20. 12423183
  21. 12423183
  22. 12423183
  23. 12423183
  24. 12423183
  25. 12423183
  26. 12423183
  27. 12423183
  28. 12423183
  29. 12423183
  30. 12423183
  31. 12423183
  32. 12423183
  33. 12423183
  34. 12423183
  35. 12423183
  36. 12423183
  37. 12423183
  38. 12423183
  39. 12423183
  40. 12423183
  41. 12423183
  42. 12423183
  43. 12423183
  44. 12423183
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,174KM
VIN 5FNRL5H63BB508259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7083A
  • Mileage 142,174 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA ODYSSEY EX-L

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3100$, BC LOCAL, SERVICE RECORD

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Sliding Door

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Rear Entertainment System

- Power Seats

- Rear Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
coin holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Remote entry system
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
2nd row integrated sunshades
Door-pocket storage bins
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Cargo area bag hooks
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
(15) cup holders
Cool Box
Front bag hook
Utility tray
Flip-up trash bag ring
Front/second/third row floor mats
Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat
Removable center console

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent Front Suspension
Front stabilizer bar
Direct ignition system
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension

Safety

Brake Assist
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
active head restraints
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Parking sensor system
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system

Exterior

Roof Rails
PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
PWR TAILGATE
P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires
Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
Rear tinted glass
Black side sill garnish

Convenience

Remote

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
XM radio w/90-day subscription

Additional Features

17 ALLOY WHEELS
door/tailgate open
solid rear disc brakes
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
driver pwr lumbar
low-oil pressure
8 i-MID w/selector knob
Instrumentation -inc: compass
Pwr ventilated front disc brakes
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration
Warning lights -inc: low-fuel
passenger-side airbag-off
second row controls
Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display
RCA video input
(2) headphone jacks
Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat
(2) wireless headsets w/surround sound

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 BMW X5 XDrive40i/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 BMW X5 XDrive40i/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 61,203 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ ACCELERATION BOOST PKG/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ ACCELERATION BOOST PKG/ BC LOCAL 127,146 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 64,171 KM $42,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey