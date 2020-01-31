Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4652784
  • Stock #: F508693
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H95BB508693
Exterior Colour
Polished Metal Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Grey W/leather Seat Trim [grey]
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
LOADED 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring w-Rear Entertainment and Navigation! Only 210000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- navigation

- rearview camera

- automatic headlights

- remote power sliding doors

- rear DVD entertainment

- power tailgate

- heated seats

- dual zone automatic climate control

- leather seats

- AUX

- cool box



AND MUCH MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • High intensity discharge headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Rear Audio Controls
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Entertainment System
  • Panic Alarm
  • Headphones
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Driver seat mounted armrest
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • DVD-Audio
  • Rear beverage holders
  • A/V remote
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Removable floor console
  • 3rd row centre armrest
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • CD-MP3 decoder

