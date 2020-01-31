LOADED 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring w-Rear Entertainment and Navigation! Only 210000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- navigation



- rearview camera



- automatic headlights



- remote power sliding doors



- rear DVD entertainment



- power tailgate



- heated seats



- dual zone automatic climate control



- leather seats



- AUX



- cool box







AND MUCH MORE!







Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

High intensity discharge headlights

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Rear Audio Controls

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery

Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Entertainment System

Panic Alarm

Headphones

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Sun blinds

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Cylinder Deactivation

DVD-Audio

Rear beverage holders

A/V remote

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Removable floor console

3rd row centre armrest

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.