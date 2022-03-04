Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

107,271 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.5L V6 AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.5L V6 AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 8500889
  2. 8500889
  3. 8500889
  4. 8500889
  5. 8500889
  6. 8500889
  7. 8500889
  8. 8500889
  9. 8500889
  10. 8500889
  11. 8500889
  12. 8500889
  13. 8500889
  14. 8500889
  15. 8500889
  16. 8500889
  17. 8500889
  18. 8500889
  19. 8500889
  20. 8500889
  21. 8500889
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,271KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8500889
  • Stock #: UH60526AA
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG3BG088934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # UH60526AA
  • Mileage 107,271 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 88,283 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Hat...
 25,535 KM
$30,989 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Yaris 5 ...
 94,084 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory