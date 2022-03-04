$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL 3.5L V6 AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
107,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8500889
- Stock #: UH60526AA
- VIN: 5XYZGDAG3BG088934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # UH60526AA
- Mileage 107,271 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6