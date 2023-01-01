Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

129,695 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited at

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,695KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10485801
  Stock #: 1UTNA60263
  VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH160263

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 129,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

