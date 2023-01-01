$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2011 Hyundai Sonata
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
129,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10485801
- Stock #: 1UTNA60263
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH160263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,695 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8