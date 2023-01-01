2011 Hyundai Sonata

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 6 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10485801

10485801 Stock #: 1UTNA60263

1UTNA60263 VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH160263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 129,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.