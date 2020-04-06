2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Windows Sunroof

Privacy glass: Deep Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Liftgate window: Flip-up

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Fuel Type: Flexible

Memorized Settings including audio

Door pockets: Driver

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Genuine wood/chrome door trim

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Premium Sound Package

Clock: In-radio display

Polished aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 93 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km

Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

Rear Leg Room: 980 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg

Front Head Room: 1013 mm

Front Hip Room: 1448 mm

Front Leg Room: 1024 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm

Max Cargo Capacity: 1945 L

Overall Height: 1763 mm

Overall Length: 4821 mm

Overall Width: 1938 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm

Wheelbase: 2916 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear exterior parking camera

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 2200 kg

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

