2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 233,649KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881126
  • Stock #: L673910A
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GG1BC656216
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package! According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 233,649 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Liftgate window: Flip-up
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Genuine wood/chrome door trim
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Polished aluminum rims
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 93 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
  • Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
  • Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1448 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 1945 L
  • Overall Height: 1763 mm
  • Overall Length: 4821 mm
  • Overall Width: 1938 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2916 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear exterior parking camera
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 2200 kg
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message