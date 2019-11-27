Menu
2011 Kia Forte

2.0L LX

2011 Kia Forte

2.0L LX

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,948KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382307
  • Stock #: 161664A
  • VIN: KNAFT4A25B5409655
Exterior Colour
1m
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry! This Kia Forte represents simplicity at its finest with a simple yet elegant look both inside and out. This 2011 Kia Forte is for sale today. The 2011 Kia Forte exemplifies the new style of Kia, with a simple yet elegant style, unexpected levels of refinement this compact car provides a lot of value for the money. This sedan has 176948 kms. It's 1m in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Wheel Width: 5.5
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Rear Head Room: 955 mm
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1355 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2650 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 415 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 52 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
  • Overall Width: 1775 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1015 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1100 mm
  • Overall Length: 4530 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1415 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1345 mm
  • Overall height: 1460 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1390 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

