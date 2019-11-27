Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry! This Kia Forte represents simplicity at its finest with a simple yet elegant look both inside and out. This 2011 Kia Forte is for sale today. The 2011 Kia Forte exemplifies the new style of Kia, with a simple yet elegant style, unexpected levels of refinement this compact car provides a lot of value for the money. This sedan has 176948 kms. It's 1m in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 4
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Diameter of tires: 15.0
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Clock: In-dash
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Front Reading Lights
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Diameter: 15
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Wheel Width: 5.5
- Audio system memory card slot
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Rear Head Room: 955 mm
- Tires: Width: 195 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1355 mm
- Wheelbase: 2650 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 415 L
- Fuel Capacity: 52 L
- Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
- Overall Width: 1775 mm
- Front Head Room: 1015 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1100 mm
- Overall Length: 4530 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1415 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1345 mm
- Overall height: 1460 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1390 mm
