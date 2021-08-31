2011 Land Rover Range Rover

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7778115

7778115 Stock #: P340201

P340201 VIN: SALMP1E43BA340201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P340201

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Additional Features Navigation System Skid Plates Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Remote CD player Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Voice recorder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto-levelling suspension Adaptive suspension Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.