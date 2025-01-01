Menu
<p>2011 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Parking Sensor</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- AWD Lock</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Traction Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754007020662_23776158834708638 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

12872660

VIN JN8AS5MV6BW265186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Highlight Features

- Parking Sensor

- Power Window& Locks

- AWD Lock

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Traction Control

- CD Player

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Interior

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Security alarm system
Rear seat heater ducts
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
4-way manual passenger seat
Immobilizer key system
outside temp display
Dual front/rear cup holders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Seatback pockets
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto-down
Full floor carpeting
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Mood lighting
Dual front map lights
Manual tilt steering column
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front center console w/covered storage
Cargo area under-floor storage tray
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Halogen Headlights
Body-color rear spoiler
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
P215/70R16 all-season tires
FRONT SPOILER
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Fixed rear liftgate glass
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Front/rear tire deflectors
Folding black pwr outside mirrors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Active front head restraints
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
iPod interface system

Additional Features

Adjustable active head restraints
Front air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
16 steel wheels w/covers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input jack
Front seat belts w/load limiters
Nissan advanced airbag system (AABS) -inc: driver/front passenger dual stage airbags
occupant sensor
pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

