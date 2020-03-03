Menu
2011 Smart fortwo

Pure

2011 Smart fortwo

Pure

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  11. 4754811
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754811
  • Stock #: F468636
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA0BK468636
Exterior Colour
Deep Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2
LOW KMS 2011 Smart Fortwo Pure Coupe! Only 58000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- A/C

- heated seats

- automatic transmission

- power windows

- power locks



AND MUCH MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Panic Alarm
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto

