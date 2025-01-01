Menu
2011 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Rear Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2011 Toyota Sequoia

273,469 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Sequoia

4WD 4.6L SR5/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

13077733

2011 Toyota Sequoia

4WD 4.6L SR5/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
273,469KM
VIN 5TDBM5G10BS001514

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,469 KM

2011 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Rear Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Front Bucket Seats
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Cigarette lighter
Overhead sunglass storage
Shopping bag hooks
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
accessory pwr outlet
Illuminated ignition cylinder
Front centre console
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Cargo area tie-down rings
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto up/down
Pwr tailgate window
Anti-theft alarm system w/engine immobilizer
Map/cargo lamps
Dual vanity mirrors w/conversation mirror

Running Boards
Roof Rails
Rear Step Bumper
PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Colour-keyed door handles
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Chrome grille surround
Front & rear splash guards

Tow/Haul Mode
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
gas shock absorbers
Front tow hook
HD battery
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Engine/transfer case skid plates
Shift-on-the-fly electronically-controlled transfer case
4-wheel drive w/auto-disconnecting limited-slip differential

Glass Imprinted Antenna
Diversity antenna
(8) speakers
Bluetooth Capability

Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Child seat anchor points
Driver/front passenger knee airbags
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Dual-stage driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear clearance sonar

Reflector-style automatic on/off halogen headlamps -inc: headlamp washers

Pwr flat folding 60/40 split bench 3rd row seating

low fuel
low washer fluid
4WD indicator
alternator
Roof Rail Crossbars
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Carpeting w/carpeted front & rear floor mats
Adjustable front/middle seatbelt shoulder anchors
USB Input Jack
sequential shift mode
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack
18 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
40/20/40 split reclining 2nd row seat w/middle seat slide
275/65R18 mud & snow tires
Pwr heated manual folding colour-keyed mirrors
Leather wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
4.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine -inc: dual variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
starter & heater
Independent double-wishbone front suspension -inc: coil springs
4 + 7-pin connectors
trailer brake prewire
supplemental transmission cooler
transmission fluid temp gauge
Warnings -inc: door ajar
Three-zone auto climate control -inc: cabin air filter
6-speed super electronically-controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
Towing pkg -inc: heavy duty hitch receiver
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs
coolant temp/auto trans oil/ oil pressure/outside temp gauges

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2011 Toyota Sequoia