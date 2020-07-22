2012 BMW M5

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler High intensity discharge headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Sport steering wheel Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wireless phone connectivity Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.