2012 BMW M5

87,000 KM

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2012 BMW M5

2012 BMW M5

4dr Rear-wheel Drive Sedan

2012 BMW M5

4dr Rear-wheel Drive Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  Listing ID: 5365004
  Stock #: F772357
  VIN: WBSFV9C54CC772357

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen Black Matte [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/extended Merino Leather Upholstery [black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # F772357
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLE 2012 BMW M5 Sedan! RARE Frozen Black Matte Paint! Only 87000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- automatic headlights

- heated seats front and rear

- cooled seats front

- parking sensors

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth



AND SO MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Limited Slip Differential
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Sport steering wheel
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wireless phone connectivity
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

