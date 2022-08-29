Menu
2012 Cadillac CTS-V

58,495 KM

Details Features

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2012 Cadillac CTS-V

2012 Cadillac CTS-V

Coupe

2012 Cadillac CTS-V

Coupe

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,495KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9046906
  Stock #: PT6752
  VIN: 1G6DV1EP4C0145466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speed Manual
Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
6.2L Supercharged V8
19" X 9" (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT AND 19" X 10" (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR
PREMIUM MULTI-COAT PAINTED FINISH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

