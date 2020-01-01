NICE 2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4! Only 175000kms! Options include:







- 3.5L Ecoboost engine



- keyless entry



- automatic headlights



- rearview camera



- automatic transmission



- trailer brake control



- cruise control



- AUX



- USB audio







AND LOTS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

