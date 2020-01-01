Menu
2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4420044
  • Stock #: FA50474
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET7CFA50474
Exterior Colour
Oxford White [white]
Interior Colour
Steel Grey W/cloth Bucket Seats [grey]
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
NICE 2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4! Only 175000kms! Options include:



- 3.5L Ecoboost engine

- keyless entry

- automatic headlights

- rearview camera

- automatic transmission

- trailer brake control

- cruise control

- AUX

- USB audio



AND LOTS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission

