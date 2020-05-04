2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Floor mats: Rubber front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Chrome Grille

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

CHROME BUMPERS

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Wheel Diameter: 17

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Passenger vanity mirrors

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Vinyl seat upholstery

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Fuel Type: Flexible

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Clock: In-radio display

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Front Leg Room: 1049 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1656 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1654 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 3175 kg

Front Head Room: 1046 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km

Stability control with anti-roll control

Rear Leg Room: 983 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s

Selective service internet access

Front Hip Room: 1588 mm

Overall Length: 5847 mm

Overall height: 1872 mm

Wheelbase: 3645 mm

Overall Width: 2032 mm

Rear Head Room: 1029 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1661 mm

Curb weight: 2423 kg

