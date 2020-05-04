5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo! The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 236,673 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
