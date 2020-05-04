Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Crew Cab Short Box 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Crew Cab Short Box 4x4

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,673KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4949340
  • Stock #: 528016C
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA2CG235596
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo! The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 236,673 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Floor mats: Rubber front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1049 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1656 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1654 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 3175 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1046 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s
  • Selective service internet access
  • Front Hip Room: 1588 mm
  • Overall Length: 5847 mm
  • Overall height: 1872 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3645 mm
  • Overall Width: 2032 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1029 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1661 mm
  • Curb weight: 2423 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2013 Volkswagen Golf
 126,814 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 35,616 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 42,855 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message