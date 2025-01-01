Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 HONDA CR-V 4WD</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750888893007_7135779549124603 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2012 Honda CR-V

67,255 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12688737

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12688737
  2. 12688737
  3. 12688737
  4. 12688737
  5. 12688737
  6. 12688737
  7. 12688737
  8. 12688737
  9. 12688737
  10. 12688737
  11. 12688737
  12. 12688737
  13. 12688737
  14. 12688737
  15. 12688737
  16. 12688737
  17. 12688737
  18. 12688737
  19. 12688737
  20. 12688737
  21. 12688737
  22. 12688737
  23. 12688737
  24. 12688737
  25. 12688737
  26. 12688737
  27. 12688737
  28. 12688737
  29. 12688737
  30. 12688737
  31. 12688737
  32. 12688737
  33. 12688737
  34. 12688737
  35. 12688737
  36. 12688737
  37. 12688737
  38. 12688737
  39. 12688737
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,255KM
VIN 2HKRM4H34CH117489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CR-V 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Air Condition

- Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera

Interior

Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
digital trip meter
aux input jack
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact Spare Tire
Auto-Off Headlights
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Privacy-tinted glass
Tailgate spoiler
Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
ECO Assist System
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Media / Nav / Comm

160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
Dual-stage
USB Input Jack
16 x 6.5 styled steel wheels
WMA/MP3 playback
(1) in each door
(8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console
(2) integrated in rear centre armrest
multi-threshold front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG 71,663 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 107,450 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander AWD Limited/ NO ACCIDENT/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Toyota Highlander AWD Limited/ NO ACCIDENT/ ONE OWNER 154,030 KM $28,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2012 Honda CR-V