Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

103,318 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 10271733
  2. 10271733
  3. 10271733
  4. 10271733
  5. 10271733
  6. 10271733
  7. 10271733
  8. 10271733
  9. 10271733
  10. 10271733
  11. 10271733
  12. 10271733
  13. 10271733
  14. 10271733
  15. 10271733
  16. 10271733
  17. 10271733
  18. 10271733
  19. 10271733
  20. 10271733
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10271733
  • Stock #: 9UTNA04335
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H64CB504335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,318 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2021 Lexus NX h NX 3...
 25,703 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus UXh UX 25...
 36,138 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 146,379 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory