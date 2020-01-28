Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Infiniti G37

X Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

X Premium

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4549620
  2. 4549620
  3. 4549620
  4. 4549620
  5. 4549620
  6. 4549620
  7. 4549620
  8. 4549620
  9. 4549620
  10. 4549620
  11. 4549620
  12. 4549620
  13. 4549620
  14. 4549620
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,600KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549620
  • Stock #: F473323
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL2CM473323
Exterior Colour
Asgard Grey Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Graphite W/leather Seating Surfaces [grey]
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
LOADED 2012 Infiniti G37x Coupe! Only 76000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- sunroof

- heated seats

- automatic headlights

- Bluetooth

- rearview camera

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2014 Nissan Altima 3...
 109,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Accord EX
 110,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 74,000 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message