2012 LAND ROVER LR4 HSE V8

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE


Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- HARMAN/ KARDON Sound System

- Backup Camera

- Air Suspensions

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Push To Start

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2012 Land Rover LR4

102,386 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Land Rover LR4

4WD V8 HSE/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVI/ BACKUP CAMERA/ GREAT CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12781274

2012 Land Rover LR4

4WD V8 HSE/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVI/ BACKUP CAMERA/ GREAT CONDITION

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,386KM
VIN SALAG2D44CA631432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,386 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 LAND ROVER LR4 HSE V8

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE


Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- HARMAN/ KARDON Sound System

- Backup Camera

- Air Suspensions

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Push To Start

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Footwell lighting
Loadspace cover
Straight Grained Walnut Wood Trim
4x4 driver info system
Leather wrapped heated steering wheel -inc: (2) 5-way toggle switches w/audio controls & key data
One touch up & down pwr windows
Perimetric alarm w/engine immobilizer

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic Parking Brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/Commandshift
2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox
Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential
Terrain response system
4-corner electronic air suspension
Trailer stability assist
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
5.0L DOHC SMPI 32-valve aluminum alloy V8 engine

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Body colour front & rear bumpers
puddle lights
Pwr tilt/slide front sunroof w/fixed alpine roof & integrated sun blinds
Front/rear fog lights
Oberon Finish Door Handles
Body colour wheel arches
P255/55R19 all-season tires
Body colour tailgate lift handle & applique
Heated windscreen -inc: heated washer jets

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear child door locks
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Front & rear crumple zones
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Electronic brake assistance (EBA)
Front row thorax airbags
Hill start assist & gradient acceleration control
Side-impact intrusion beams
Dual threshold driver & front passenger airbags -inc: SRS occupant detection system

Additional Features

Antilock brake system (ABS)
Body coloured heated pwr mirrors
2-stage outer rear
Front/rear heated seats -inc: 3-stage front
Halogen headlamps w/LED technology & night-time signature -inc: pwr washers
Tilt & telescoping adjustable steering column
Extended bright roof rails
Front & rear cup holders -inc: bottle holders in doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email UC Auto

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2012 Land Rover LR4