Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 LEXUS CT200H F-SPORT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION </p><p>CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3200$, BC LOCAL, F-SPORT</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Power Seats</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749080821333_11709781503391614 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2012 Lexus CT 200h

112,267 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12608752

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12608752
  2. 12608752
  3. 12608752
  4. 12608752
  5. 12608752
  6. 12608752
  7. 12608752
  8. 12608752
  9. 12608752
  10. 12608752
  11. 12608752
  12. 12608752
  13. 12608752
  14. 12608752
  15. 12608752
  16. 12608752
  17. 12608752
  18. 12608752
  19. 12608752
  20. 12608752
  21. 12608752
  22. 12608752
  23. 12608752
  24. 12608752
  25. 12608752
  26. 12608752
  27. 12608752
  28. 12608752
  29. 12608752
  30. 12608752
  31. 12608752
  32. 12608752
  33. 12608752
  34. 12608752
  35. 12608752
  36. 12608752
  37. 12608752
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,267KM
VIN JTHKD5BH1C2092448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,267 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 LEXUS CT200H F-SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3200$, BC LOCAL, F-SPORT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Seats

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Mat
Front Cup Holders
adjustable headrests
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
4-way manual passenger seat
Front seatback pockets
Front/rear assist grips
Cargo area tonneau cover
Pollen Filter
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Rear seat coat hooks
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Front door integrated bottle holders
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down
Deodorizing air filter

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Rear door child safety locks
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front/rear side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Eco Mode
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs
EV mode

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Halogen Headlamps
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Temporary spare tire
Puddle Lamps
LED brake lamps
Acoustic windshield
Windshield deicer

Suspension

coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
Warnings -inc: low fuel
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable outer seat headrests
Carpeted & all weather floor mats
Metallic shift knob w/leather
Vehicle proximity notification system
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
front seat belt warning
jam protection
Lexus Hybrid Drive
Lexus hybrid blue accents -inc: front headlamps
rear tail lamps
logos
badging
Folding pwr heated exterior mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
Instrumentation gauges -inc: multi-information display
Lighting -inc: door courtesy lamps
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 85,767 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2012 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 112,267 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon 4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 GMC Yukon 4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES 64,813 KM $78,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2012 Lexus CT 200h