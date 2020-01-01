Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY (A6)

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY (A6)

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,413KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4502709
  • Stock #: P619700
  • VIN: JM1BL1V76C1619700
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats! A more powerful, refined and highly efficient engines give you a lot more for a lot less thanks to the new SkyActiv technology. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This low mileage sedan has just 53413 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 953 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Overall Width: 1755 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 335 L
  • Front Head Room: 987 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall height: 1470 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1068 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1395 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1371 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Overall Length: 4595 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

