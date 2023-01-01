Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

153,336 KM

Details

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

153,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210335
  • Stock #: 9UTNA36057
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB9CA636057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA36057
  • Mileage 153,336 KM

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

