$13,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
153,336KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10210335
- Stock #: 9UTNA36057
- VIN: WDDGF8BB9CA636057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA36057
- Mileage 153,336 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6