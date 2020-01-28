Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63 AMG 4dr Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63 AMG 4dr Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4592049
  2. 4592049
  3. 4592049
  4. 4592049
  5. 4592049
  6. 4592049
  7. 4592049
  8. 4592049
  9. 4592049
  10. 4592049
  11. 4592049
  12. 4592049
  13. 4592049
  14. 4592049
  15. 4592049
  16. 4592049
  17. 4592049
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4592049
  • Stock #: F598719
  • VIN: WDDGF7HB0CA598719
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black Metallic [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/amg Nappa Leather Upholstery [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
ABSOLUTELY MINT 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan! No Accidents! Local! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- sunroof

- heated seats

- navigation

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth

- automatic headlights

- cruise control

- 3 zone automatic climate control

- upgraded exhaust (must be heard!)



AND LOTS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Genuine wood console insert
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood dashboard insert
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Sport steering wheel
  • HVAC memory
  • Head restraints memory
  • Power adjustable front head restraints
  • Weather band radio
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Childseat sensing airbag
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2010 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 46,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2007 Audi S4 4.2 Avant
 211,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2004 Audi S4 2dr All...
 97,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message