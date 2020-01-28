2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

ABSOLUTELY MINT 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan! No Accidents! Local! Options include:
- keyless entry
- push button start
- sunroof
- heated seats
- navigation
- rearview camera
- Bluetooth
- automatic headlights
- cruise control
- 3 zone automatic climate control
- upgraded exhaust (must be heard!)
AND LOTS MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Front dual zone A/C
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Rear fog lights
- Headlight cleaning
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Trim
-
- Leather upholstery
- Leather shift knob
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Delay-off headlights
- Genuine wood console insert
- Seating
-
- MEMORY SEAT
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Suspension
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- POWER MOONROOF
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- rear reading lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- MP3 decoder
- Radio data system
- Auto-dimming door mirrors
- Garage door transmitter
- Genuine wood dashboard insert
- Genuine wood door panel insert
- Sport steering wheel
- HVAC memory
- Head restraints memory
- Power adjustable front head restraints
- Weather band radio
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Steering wheel memory
- Auto tilt-away steering wheel
- Residual heat recirculation
- Rear beverage holders
- Childseat sensing airbag
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Variable intake manifold
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Mode Select Transmission
- Auto high-beam headlights
- Power 4-way driver lumbar support
- Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
