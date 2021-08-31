Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8031292
  • Stock #: P598719
  • VIN: WDDGF7HB0CA598719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/amg Nappa Leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P598719
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG! Only 110,000kms! Options include:



- Navigation

- Bluetooth

- heated seats

- lip spoiler

- AMG exhaust

- 19" AMG rims

- rearview camera



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

