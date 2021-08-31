Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BASE

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 8070292
  2. 8070292
  3. 8070292
  4. 8070292
  5. 8070292
  6. 8070292
  7. 8070292
  8. 8070292
  9. 8070292
  10. 8070292
  11. 8070292
  12. 8070292
  13. 8070292
  14. 8070292
  15. 8070292
  16. 8070292
  17. 8070292
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070292
  • Stock #: P733747
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB1CA733747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/artico Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P733747
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE! 2012 Mercedes C250 4MATIC!! With only 137,000KM!



Options include:



- Bluetooth



- Heated seats



- Keyless entry



- Black rims



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Driver Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2008 Volvo C30 T5
 171,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 71,000 KM
$68,900 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz M...
 57,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory