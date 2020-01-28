2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC! Only 134000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- push button start



- navigation



- heated seats



- cooled seats



- automatic headlights



- parking sensors



- rearview camera



- 3 zone automatic climate control



- power trunk



- Bluetooth



- upgraded wheels







AND TONS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag

Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C

Rear dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear fog lights

Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights

Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Genuine wood dashboard insert

Genuine wood door panel insert

Sport steering wheel

HVAC memory

Head restraints memory

Power adjustable front head restraints

Weather band radio

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

Power adjustable rear head restraints

DVD-Audio

Residual heat recirculation

Seatbelt memory

Rear beverage holders

Door auto-latch

Childseat sensing airbag

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Wireless phone connectivity

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Auto-levelling suspension

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Adaptive suspension

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

