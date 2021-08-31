Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

106,000 KM

Details

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Base

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Base

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7867653
  • Stock #: P008740
  • VIN: WDDLJ7EBXCA008740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic [white]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/nappa Leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P008740
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS 2012 Mercedes CLS 63 AMG!!! With only 106000KM!!!



Options include:



- Heated and cooled seats



- 4 zone climate control



- Dynamic Seating



- Piano trim throughout



- Navigation



- Keyless entry



AND MUCH MORE!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Door auto-latch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Seatbelt memory
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

