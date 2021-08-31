2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7867653

7867653 Stock #: P008740

P008740 VIN: WDDLJ7EBXCA008740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic [white]

Interior Colour Black/black W/nappa Leather Upholstery [black]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # P008740

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Power adjustable rear head restraints Trunk/hatch auto-latch Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Wireless phone connectivity turn-by-turn navigation directions Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Door auto-latch Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors HVAC memory Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear window blind DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Seatbelt memory Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto-levelling suspension Adaptive suspension Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.