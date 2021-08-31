Menu
2012 MINI Cooper S

94,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2012 MINI Cooper S

2012 MINI Cooper S

2012 MINI Cooper S

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7814253
  • Stock #: PY18517
  • VIN: WMWSV3C51CTY18517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eclipse Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black W/leatherette Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # PY18517
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice! 2012 MINI Cooper S with only 94000km!!



Options include:



- Comfort access

- Navigation 

- Automatic transmission

- Full Leather interior

- Panoramic Roof



AND much more!

Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
CD-MP3 decoder

