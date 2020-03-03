2012 Nissan Murano

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

