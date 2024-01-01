Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Camry

168,742 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Camry

4-door Sedan XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

4-door Sedan XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,742KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK1CU570068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,742 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i 82,500 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra 4X4 TUNDRA CREWMAX PLATINUM for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Tundra 4X4 TUNDRA CREWMAX PLATINUM 24,694 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 1,882 KM $63,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Camry