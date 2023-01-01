Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

106,038 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 10149066
  2. 10149066
  3. 10149066
  4. 10149066
  5. 10149066
  6. 10149066
  7. 10149066
  8. 10149066
  9. 10149066
  10. 10149066
  11. 10149066
  12. 10149066
  13. 10149066
  14. 10149066
  15. 10149066
  16. 10149066
  17. 10149066
  18. 10149066
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149066
  • Stock #: 9UTNA45500
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC4CS245500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,038 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2021 Toyota Venza Hy...
 11,009 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 40,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna S...
 106,038 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory