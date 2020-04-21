2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Rear door type: Trunk

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary engine cooler

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1046 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1401 mm

Rear Head Room: 943 mm

Max cargo capacity: 440 L

Front Head Room: 970 mm

Rear Leg Room: 967 mm

Curb weight: 1398 kg

Overall Length: 4628 mm

Overall Width: 1778 mm

Overall height: 1453 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1362 mm

Wheelbase: 2651 mm

