2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,694KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895754
  • Stock #: L278249A
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ8CM403316
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A high quality interior with excellent fit and finish, in such a small and affordable sedan. What's not to like? This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. For 2012 Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 VW Jetta delivers a better driving feel and more back-seat room than many other compact sedans, with fit and finish similar to that of high end luxury cars. The Jetta has exceptional interior room and trunk space and is 2.9 inches longer than the previous model, with a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 182.2 inches allowing for a great amount of back-seat leg room. Standard features include power windows, locks and mirrors an AM/FM/CD player with an auxiliary jack air conditioning with that impressive German VW heritage. This sedan has 108,694 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I5 20V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1046 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1401 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 943 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 440 L
  • Front Head Room: 970 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
  • Curb weight: 1398 kg
  • Overall Length: 4628 mm
  • Overall Width: 1778 mm
  • Overall height: 1453 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1362 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2651 mm

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

