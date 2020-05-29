Menu
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0l

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0l

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,501KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5133851
  • Stock #: 19686302A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6CM413588
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Volkswagen have a problem with over-engineering the power-trains and the same is the case with the Jetta, built to be mechanically bulletproof. This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. For 2012 Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 VW Jetta delivers a better driving feel and more back-seat room than many other compact sedans, with fit and finish similar to that of high end luxury cars. The Jetta has exceptional interior room and trunk space and is 2.9 inches longer than the previous model, with a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 182.2 inches allowing for a great amount of back-seat leg room. Standard features include power windows, locks and mirrors an AM/FM/CD player with an auxiliary jack air conditioning with that impressive German VW heritage. This sedan has 153,501 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 8V MPFI SOHC engine.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1046 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1401 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 943 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 440 L
  • Front Head Room: 970 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
  • Overall Length: 4628 mm
  • Overall Width: 1778 mm
  • Overall height: 1453 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1362 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2651 mm
  • Curb weight: 1307 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

