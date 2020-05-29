+ taxes & licensing
604-273-7521
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
+ taxes & licensing
Volkswagen have a problem with over-engineering the power-trains and the same is the case with the Jetta, built to be mechanically bulletproof. This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. For 2012 Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 VW Jetta delivers a better driving feel and more back-seat room than many other compact sedans, with fit and finish similar to that of high end luxury cars. The Jetta has exceptional interior room and trunk space and is 2.9 inches longer than the previous model, with a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 182.2 inches allowing for a great amount of back-seat leg room. Standard features include power windows, locks and mirrors an AM/FM/CD player with an auxiliary jack air conditioning with that impressive German VW heritage. This sedan has 153,501 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 8V MPFI SOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9