2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Total Number of Speakers: 4

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Diameter of tires: 15.0

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash

Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Diameter: 15

Rear door type: Trunk

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary engine cooler

Manual remote driver mirror adjustment

Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment

Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Tires: Width: 195 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Front Leg Room: 1046 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1401 mm

Rear Head Room: 943 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 440 L

Front Head Room: 970 mm

Rear Leg Room: 967 mm

Overall Length: 4628 mm

Overall Width: 1778 mm

Overall height: 1453 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1362 mm

Wheelbase: 2651 mm

Curb weight: 1307 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.