<p><p>2013 AUDI Q7 PREMIUM</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763171178577_5978448360832652 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bose Sound System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

VIN WA1MMCFE9DD010769

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




Mechanical

Tool Kit
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Pwr ventilated disc brakes
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Electromechanical parking brake

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
ISOFIX & upper tether child seat provisions
Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Safety unlock feature *Doors unlock & interior lights turn on w/airbag deployment*

Exterior

Roof Rails
Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Audi side assist
Space saving spare tire

Interior

Trip Computer
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Front/rear floor mats
Electric rear window defogger
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(4) assist handles
(2) front & (2) rear cupholders
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
(4) bottle holders

Convenience

digital clock w/date

Media / Nav / Comm

Dual SD card slots

Additional Features

speedometer
outside temp
(2) rear
1-touch open/close
fuel gauge
fade-in/fade-out
(1) trunk
Traction Control (ASR)
Door sills
S line aluminum door sills
Retractable headlight washers
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Preparation
Storage Compartments
front/rear footwells
S line exterior
Adaptive bi-xenon headlights w/cornering lights
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory -inc: LED turn signals
Speed sensitive rain-sensing front windshield wipers
Pwr open/close tailgate -inc: soft touch & key fob release
Tilt/telescopic pwr adjustable steering column
Lockable glove box -inc: valet button
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
SIDEGUARD head protection airbags for front & rear occupants -inc: 3rd row protection
Back-up horn
Aluminum trigon inlays
Aluminum & magnesium exterior body w/steel frame -inc: front & rear crumple zones
Double wishbone independent steel spring front suspension
4-link independent steel spring rear suspension
Trailer hitch provision
3.0L TDI turbocharged V6 diesel engine
height adjustment for front seats
belt force limiters for front seats
white illumination w/red pointers
pinch-protection
courtesy delay
auto-on when key is removed
off-road mode w/hill descent assist
coming & leaving
range adjustment
fold-down rear centre armrest w/storage
seatback angle adjustment
storage box under front centre armrest
digital odometer w/service indicator
Google Earth
3-point safety belts for all seating positions -inc: auto pretensioners
Pwr windows -inc: pwr retention
Interior lighting -inc: front/rear reading lights
Automatic on/off headlights -inc: rain/light sensors
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row heated bench seat -inc: adjustable head restraints
Full length centre console -inc: height adjustable folding front centre armrest
Backlit instrument cluster w/automatic brightness control -inc: tachometer
Driver info display -inc: colour screen
HDD navigation system w/voice control -inc: single DVD player
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
(5) 12-volt aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
Electronic stabilization program (ESP) -inc: electronic differential lock (EDL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

